Team of KPPB visits BKMTH, inspects implementation of patient safety practices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Policy Board (KPPB) Wednesday visited Bacha Khan Medical Teaching Hospital (BKMTH) Swabi and reviewed implementation of patient safety practices in the hospital.

Spokesman for BKMTH told that team comprised Director Policy Board, Dr. Wahab, Associate Director, Komal Fiza and Ayesha visited the hospital to review implementation of international practices of patient safety.

Dean Gajju Khan Medical College, Professor Shams-ur-Rehman, Hospital Director, Dr.

Amjad Mehboob informed the board members about developmental work and steps taken to improve healthcare delivery system for patients.

Visiting team of policy board also arranged a seminar relating to patient safety and delivered detailed orientation lecture. Team also agreed to further collaborate with hospital administration for patient safety and also evaluated performance of committees established in this connection.

The seminar was also attended by nursing staff, unit heads, technicians and administrative officers of the hospital.