Team of local mountaineers rescue polish mountaineer in Shimshal Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A Polish Climber Ilczuk Michal Jakob has died in an attempt to scale 6,200 metre high Dhi Sar peak in the Ghujerav valley of Shimshal valley in Hunza.

According to local mountaineer Javaid Ali a team of local mountaineer, led by Shaheen Baig, have rescued partner of llczuk Michael Bodganski Jakob to base camp from where the choppers of Pakistan army airlifted him to Gilgit early in the morning of Saturday. He was provided first aid at Dongdas in Hunza.