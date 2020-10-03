UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team Of Local Mountaineers Rescue Polish Mountaineer In Shimshal Hunza

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:37 PM

Team of local mountaineers rescue polish mountaineer in Shimshal Hunza

A Polish Climber Ilczuk Michal Jakob has died in an attempt to scale 6,200 metre high Dhi Sar peak in the Ghujerav valley of Shimshal valley in Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A Polish Climber Ilczuk Michal Jakob has died in an attempt to scale 6,200 metre high Dhi Sar peak in the Ghujerav valley of Shimshal valley in Hunza.

According to local mountaineer Javaid Ali a team of local mountaineer, led by Shaheen Baig, have rescued partner of llczuk Michael Bodganski Jakob to base camp from where the choppers of Pakistan army airlifted him to Gilgit early in the morning of Saturday. He was provided first aid at Dongdas in Hunza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Climber Died Gilgit Baltistan From

Recent Stories

PML-N will not surrender before PTI govt, says Ran ..

22 seconds ago

Lukashenko Voices Hope to Resume Dialogue With EU ..

1 minute ago

China, Pak launch comprehensive project of eye hea ..

12 minutes ago

New dams to bring prosperity to the country: Commi ..

12 minutes ago

Prisoner commits suicide in Lahore’s camp jail

21 minutes ago

Russia Confirms Nearly 9,900 COVID-19 Cases in 24- ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.