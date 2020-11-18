UrduPoint.com
Team Of NAEAC Visits PFI Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:43 PM

Evaluation Team for on-Site Accreditation of NAEC HEC visited Pakistan Forest Institute, Peshawar here on Wednesday and evaluated the BS Forestry Degree Program at Pakistan Forest Institute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Evaluation Team for on-Site Accreditation of NAEC HEC visited Pakistan Forest Institute, Peshawar here on Wednesday and evaluated the BS Forestry Degree Program at Pakistan Forest Institute.

Safdar Ali Shah, ADG education welcomed the team while Convener of AIC team Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary, NAEAC (National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council) briefed the mission and objectives of NAEC and shared the tool kit with the faculty and officers of PFI.

Dr. Mamoona Wali Director Forest Education PFI elaborated in detail the facilities available for students and under training officers.

So far 3382 students have been trained in forestry degree including 122 foreigners and 144 females. The institute has state of art facilities, she added.

Javaid Anwar, Director General Pakistan Forest Institute, presented vote of thanks. The AIC NAEC team members showed pleasure on the facilities available for research and academic facilities of the institute, the standard and quality of forestry education based on established University policies, procedures and criteria prescribed by HEC to meet emerging challenges of knowledge economy.

