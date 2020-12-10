Team of PM 1000 Playground Project inspect various under construction sit in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Team of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project headed by Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand Wednesday visited the under construction projects site all across District Charsadda here.

He said after completing visits to the southern districts, followed by Swabi and Nowshera, the team decided to inspect various under construction projects in District Charsadda and inspected the quality of work there.

Work on 1000 sports facilities is in full swing, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand accompanied by Engineers Paras Ahmad and Omar Shehzad said during their visit to Charsadda District. Deputy Director Amir Muhammad, Deputy Director IT Zahid Khan, District Sports Officer Tahseenullah Khan and other officials were also present.

The construction team Engineers also visited there and held meetings with the contractors. Two badminton halls and four cricket academies in Charssadda district will be completed by May 2, 2021.

After that, the Team visited Waliabad Playground in Peshawar district on which cricket academy will be approved soon.

Finally, Amir Mohammad, Deputy Director, along with 1000 sports facilities in Shaheedabad where 12.5 kanals of land fell during the ANP regime in such a way that on the instructions of Additional Secretary Junaid Khan, Badminton Hall and Cricket Academy, have been approved.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that the players would utilize these facilities soon after completion. He said work is in full swing in 22 districts currently wherein work on two cricket academies will also start in Mohmand district of the merged areas this week.

Construction of badminton hall at Government Hayatullah Shaheed Higher Secondary school, Rajjar, District Charsadda, another Indoor Badminton Hall with multi-purpose facilities at Tehsil Playground, Shabqadar, District Charsadda are in the pipeline.

The team visited the under construction areas and made assessment of the materials being used there.

The team also inspected construction of Cricket Academy at Prang Tehsil, Charsadda, Tehsil playground Tangi Charsadda and at Tehsil Playground Turangzai, Charsadda. The quality of work was also inspected at the site of the Open-Air-Gym.

He said, certain elements of the project, such as soil compaction, strength of concrete, welding, etc. have been checked or tested by our Engineers including Paras Ahmad, Umar Shehzad to ensure quality of work.

Murad Ali disclosed that they have conducted proper tests of the execution of the work and the quality of the product is determined and reported shortly after the tests or inspections are made. The architect checks the quality of other elements of the project and contractors during an occasional site visit, Murad Ali Mohmand informed.

The ultimate quality of the product (project) is reviewed close to final completion, he said. All contractors make an effort to control quality, but generally, most of them do not have a robust quality management process in place.

He said, checking the quality process depends a lot on ability, knowledge. He said they are ensuring quality and progress, health and safety, building control because the projects relate to youth. He said regular inspection is a crucial part of ensuring that the works progress as intended, both in terms of quality and compliance. Inspections will be carried out for a number of different purposes throughout the duration of a project, Murad informed.

The inspection process, he said, is separate from the contractor's own supervision of the works. Inspection is carried out purely to give an independent view of the works., he said, adding, inspections are also necessary to ensure compliance with health and safety.