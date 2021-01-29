Team of soil microbiologists of the Islamia University Bahawlapur visit Cholistan for research

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A team of Soil Microbiologists from the Department of Soil Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur visited Conservation Breeding Center established by Houbara Foundation International in Desert area of Cholistan.

The team comprising Dr Maqshoof Ahmad, Dr Azhar Hussain and Dr Abubakar Dar along with students and Cholistan Expert and Plant Ecologist Dr Abdullah from Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies collected the heliosphere soil sample of medicinal plants of the desert to study the rhizosphere microbial community structure and functioning under desert conditions.

The Houbara Foundation International appreciated the efforts of the team and committed to providing complete support in terms of logistics and guidance for completion of the task.