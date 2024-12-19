Open Menu

Team PMLQ Punjab Congratulates Provincial Minister For Industries And Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain On His Successful Official Visit To China.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on his successful official visit to China.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Since the day he assumed the portfolio of the ministry, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has been working hard and taking practical steps for the industrial and economic developments.Leader PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his family are second to none in promoting the supremacy of merit, public service and tolerance.

He said that Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain is contributing his best to the development of the country by rendering his distinguished services in the Punjab government.


He said that Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain’s recent visit to China will be very important and will prove to be a milestone for the industrial development of Punjab.


The smartphone industry plants and lithium battery manufacturing factories in Punjab, which are included in the provincial minister’s China-related agenda, will bring revolutionary changes in the energ& IT sectors.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Government Of Punjab Punjab China Visit Family Industry Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

22 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

27 minutes ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

36 minutes ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

38 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

49 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

52 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

2 hours ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan