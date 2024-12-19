- Home
Team PMLQ Punjab Congratulates Provincial Minister For Industries And Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain On His Successful Official Visit To China.Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Since the day he assumed the portfolio of the ministry, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has been working hard and taking practical steps for the industrial and economic developments.Leader PML-Q
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his family are second to none in promoting the supremacy of merit, public service and tolerance.
He said that Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain is contributing his best to the development of the country by rendering his distinguished services in the Punjab government.
He said that Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain’s recent visit to China will be very important and will prove to be a milestone for the industrial development of Punjab.
The smartphone industry plants and lithium battery manufacturing factories in Punjab, which are included in the provincial minister’s China-related agenda, will bring revolutionary changes in the energ& IT sectors.
