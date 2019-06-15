UrduPoint.com
'Team Rearing To Rise Against India': Babar Azam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan ace top-order batsman Babar Azam has said that every member of the team was rearing to give his best against India in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Talking to the media after the practice session here Friday, he said all the players were in good stead and wanted to do well against India, adding all team members were in high spirits and give their 100 per cent in the much awaited and globally followed match.

To a question, Babar said a good performance against India makes a player instant hero, adding he also wanted to give an immortal performance against India on Sunday.

About emulating Virat Kohli, he said he did follow his basting videos and do like him, adding he was working hard to achieve the same victory ratio in matches as that of Kohli.

About his admiration for Virat Kohli, the ace Pakistani batsman said it was different on the match day as they were rivals on the field, adding Kohli played for India while he represented Pakistan.

About Champions Trophy finals victory in 2016 against India, he said the victory against India in the Champions Trophy Final was definitely a source of inspiration and it would always remain a cherished memory.

About Indian bowling attack, Babar said the team had played against better bowling attacks in the tournaments and they had no special plans but normal tactics against Indian bowlers.

Babar dispelled the impression that Pakistan team was weak on paper, adding that all players were performing well in all areas, adding Muhamamd Amir had achieved his best bowling figures in the last match against Australia.

