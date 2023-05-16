Team to probe shooting on school van: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Malakand Nasir Mehmood Satti on Tuesday took notice of an allegedly accidental firing on a school van by a cop and formed a special investigation team to probe the facts.

The RPO soon after the incident visited Saidu Sharif Hospital where the injured children were shifted and inquired after their health and issued orders to provide all facilities to the injured.

He expressed grief over the death of a girl in the incident and sympathized with the bereaved family.

The RPO informed that the accused police official was arrested and being interrogated.