Team Visits Several Villages, Verified Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A delegation, comprised with the the Resettlement Specialist, Shafique Ahmed Jamro and environment specialist Ms Faria alongside Ecologist Amin Khushk and SIDA Team conducted a visit to the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (Swat) Project, which is supported by Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) and implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organization.

The team visited the villages of Fullan Baladi, Punhu Qambrani, Qadir Bux Solangi, Seri in UC Hoosri Mirpurkhas district as well as Baran Laghari in the Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad districts.

According to SRSO spokesperson, Jamil Soomro on Monday, the team verified housing schemes, interacted with community members, and reviewed the coordination mechanisms between SRSO and SIDA for project implementation.

Besides, the team also visited ongoing training sessions in Applique work and solar technician training. They engaged with the trainees to discuss their post training business plans and ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of the training programs.

