Team Visits Several Villages, Verified Housing Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A delegation, comprised with the the Resettlement Specialist, Shafique Ahmed Jamro and environment specialist Ms Faria alongside Ecologist Amin Khushk and SIDA Team conducted a visit to the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (Swat) Project, which is supported by Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) and implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organization.
The team visited the villages of Fullan Baladi, Punhu Qambrani, Qadir Bux Solangi, Seri in UC Hoosri Mirpurkhas district as well as Baran Laghari in the Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad districts.
According to SRSO spokesperson, Jamil Soomro on Monday, the team verified housing schemes, interacted with community members, and reviewed the coordination mechanisms between SRSO and SIDA for project implementation.
Besides, the team also visited ongoing training sessions in Applique work and solar technician training. They engaged with the trainees to discuss their post training business plans and ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of the training programs.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five-day anti-polio drive launched in Bajaur17 seconds ago
-
Over 906,011 children to be immunized during anti-polio drive24 seconds ago
-
Muhafiz police squad apprehend two suspects30 seconds ago
-
Dengue larvae found in 600 spots across ICT in week34 seconds ago
-
Parents contemplate on sending kids to summer camps or not in scorching heat30 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio vaccination drive launched30 minutes ago
-
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, and PhD Weekend Programs41 minutes ago
-
Sham-e-Qawwali held at Alhamra41 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt to set up Sahulat Centres for farmers1 hour ago
-
Edu ministry, Taleemabad transform a neglected school in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Sheikhupura cracks down on price violators1 hour ago