Team work key to resolving public issues, AIGP tells staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) south Punjab Sahabzada Shahzad Sultan on Monday directed the police officials to ensure better team work to resolve problems of the people in efficient manner.

Addressing a meeting of police officers, he also emphasized on strict observance of discipline.

The AIGP directed legal staff to take up the cases expeditiously and pursue the same in the courts to help complainants get justice.

He said that the complaint cell needed to improve its performance, adding that complainants' grievances should be addressed in their first visit, warning that any second visit by the complainant for the same problem would result in action against the official concerned.

SP Legal Hakim Nol and other officials were present on the occasion.