UrduPoint.com

Team Work Key To Resolving Public Issues, AIGP Tells Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Team work key to resolving public issues, AIGP tells staff

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) south Punjab Sahabzada Shahzad Sultan on Monday directed the police officials to ensure better team work to resolve problems of the people in efficient manner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) south Punjab Sahabzada Shahzad Sultan on Monday directed the police officials to ensure better team work to resolve problems of the people in efficient manner.

Addressing a meeting of police officers, he also emphasized on strict observance of discipline.

The AIGP directed legal staff to take up the cases expeditiously and pursue the same in the courts to help complainants get justice.

He said that the complaint cell needed to improve its performance, adding that complainants' grievances should be addressed in their first visit, warning that any second visit by the complainant for the same problem would result in action against the official concerned.

SP Legal Hakim Nol and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Same

Recent Stories

Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: ..

Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

1 minute ago
 Tens of thousands pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict ..

Tens of thousands pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict at lying-in-state

1 minute ago
 German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht Critic ..

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht Criticized for New Year Address Amid ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian ..

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian clubs

27 minutes ago
 Health Service Confirms 2 Deaths After Landslide i ..

Health Service Confirms 2 Deaths After Landslide in Japan - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Govt set up monitoring system to control illegal t ..

Govt set up monitoring system to control illegal trawling

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.