Team Work Needed To Eliminate Locust

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:21 PM

Team work needed to eliminate locust

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheik said that farmers should be determined and work with coordination to eradicate locusts from the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheik said that farmers should be determined and work with coordination to eradicate locusts from the district.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday,he stated that committees were constituted in 810 locations across the district by the Punjab government,adding that farmers participated in the two-day training program at 64 locations.

The government included lambardars, two representatives of farmers, concerned patwaris and field assistants in the locust control committees. In the district, 34 master trainers were imparting information on locust identification, its life period, surveillance methods and the means used in eradication.

He urged the farmers to continue their cooperation with the committees so that their crops could be protected

