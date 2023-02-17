UrduPoint.com

Team Zalmi To Work For Fielding Improvement, Haris

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Peshawar Zalmi's opener and wicketkeeper Muhammad Haris said that the team would control mistakes and work on the fielding in order to improve performance.

Holding a press conference after the match on Friday at Multan cricket Stadium, the top-order batsman said that misfielding and no balls by bowlers enable Multan Sultan to set a strong target.

He said the players have been fined over misfielding and no balls in the last match.

Haris said his run-out was his own fault there was no mistake by his partner Saim Ayub. He termed the run-out as the turning point of the match and added that he could make the target easy for the team if it had not happened.

To a question, he said the pitch of Multan was fast as compared to Karachi.

He said it was planning to restrict Sultan's at a total of 190 runs maximum but they managed to set a strong target because of misfielding.

