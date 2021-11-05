UrduPoint.com

Teams Constituted To Implement Corona Preventive Measures

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:17 PM

Teams constituted to implement corona preventive measures

District administration here Friday forms teams to implement the corona preventive measures issued by National Command and Control Center (NCOC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration here Friday forms teams to implement the corona preventive measures issued by National Command and Control Center (NCOC) .

According to details, these teams comprising officials of district administration and health department would visit hotels, restaurants and marriage halls to inspect the implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures.

NCOC has also directed for strict action against violators while vaccination has been made mandatory for the guest attending marriage functions in halls.

Meanwhile, district administration has also urged masses to support government and play their role to control spread of corona.

Related Topics

Marriage Visit Government

Recent Stories

Proclaimed offender arrested

Proclaimed offender arrested

23 seconds ago
 Dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

Dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

27 seconds ago
 Railway's first reservation center opens at GPO Is ..

Railway's first reservation center opens at GPO Islamabad to facilitate public

32 seconds ago
 PM's vision is to uplift backward areas on priori ..

PM's vision is to uplift backward areas on priority: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Official Arrives in Congress Testify Befo ..

Ex-Trump Official Arrives in Congress Testify Before Panel on January 6 Riot - R ..

3 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates District Sports Complex Shamsabad

DC inaugurates District Sports Complex Shamsabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.