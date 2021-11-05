Teams constituted to implement corona preventive measures

District administration here Friday forms teams to implement the corona preventive measures issued by National Command and Control Center (NCOC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration here Friday forms teams to implement the corona preventive measures issued by National Command and Control Center (NCOC) .

According to details, these teams comprising officials of district administration and health department would visit hotels, restaurants and marriage halls to inspect the implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures.

NCOC has also directed for strict action against violators while vaccination has been made mandatory for the guest attending marriage functions in halls.

Meanwhile, district administration has also urged masses to support government and play their role to control spread of corona.