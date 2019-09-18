Teams constituted to work for combating dengue in province

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab Salman Ijaz on Wednesday said that additional teams had been constituted to expedite the work for combating dengue in the province.

He was chairing a meeting of EPD which was attended by Director General Environment Protection Irfan Nazir, Director Naseem-ur-Rehman Shah, Director Nusrat Naaz and other officers.

The Secretary Environment directed all the officers concerned to visit the field on daily basis and conduct surveys. The process of surveillance has also been increased particularly in Rawalpindi and Lahore, he added.

He said the performance of teams was being monitored and strict action would be taken against those showing negligence.