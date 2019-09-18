UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teams Constituted To Work For Combating Dengue In Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:11 PM

Teams constituted to work for combating dengue in province

Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab Salman Ijaz on Wednesday said that additional teams had been constituted to expedite the work for combating dengue in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab Salman Ijaz on Wednesday said that additional teams had been constituted to expedite the work for combating dengue in the province.

He was chairing a meeting of EPD which was attended by Director General Environment Protection Irfan Nazir, Director Naseem-ur-Rehman Shah, Director Nusrat Naaz and other officers.

The Secretary Environment directed all the officers concerned to visit the field on daily basis and conduct surveys. The process of surveillance has also been increased particularly in Rawalpindi and Lahore, he added.

He said the performance of teams was being monitored and strict action would be taken against those showing negligence.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Visit Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Commissioner-General of ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Cultiv8 invests in FinTech start-up Wahed In ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler attends luncheon

16 minutes ago

ERC continues to provide humanitarian aid to Rohin ..

31 minutes ago

Anti Corruption Establishment seizes revenue recor ..

5 minutes ago

KP Assembly body for enhancing efforts to improve ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.