Teams Deployed For Provision Of Quality Food At Tourists' Resorts In KP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has deployed special teams at all tourists' resorts in the province to ensure provision of quality food stuff to the tourists during the peak season.

The teams of KP Food Safety and Hilal Food Authority would visit the tourists' resorts and ensure availability of hygienic food to the visitors as part of efforts to attract maximum tourists, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Atif Khan told here Tuesday He said that tourists can lodge their complaint on toll free number 0800-37432 of the authority in case of any complaint against food outlets and assured that food safety teams would take immediate action.

Meanwhile, teams of Food Safety Authority visited tourists' resorts in Miandam, Bahrain and Kalam in district Swat and inspected various food outlets and issued warning notices to several shopkeepers.

More Stories From Pakistan

