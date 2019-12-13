UrduPoint.com
Teams Formed For Arrest Of PM's Nephew Hassaan Niazi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Teams formed for arrest of PM's nephew Hassaan Niazi

Police department on Friday has formed special teams to arrest Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's nephew Barrister Hassaan Niazi who was present outside Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) during lawyers' violent protest

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Police department on Friday has formed special teams to arrest Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's nephew Barrister Hassaan Niazi who was present outside Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) during lawyers' violent protest.Sources told that Hassaan Niazi had fled his place before the raid of police personnel for his detention.Hassaan Khan Niazi, son of Hafizullah Niazi, can be seen pelting stones and breaking a police mobile in CCTV footage.

He also took pictures with his friends outside the PIC.Following the incident, he took to Twitter and wrote, "After watching this clip I feel ashamed of myself.

This is murder!!!"My support and protest was limited to initiation of legal action against the concerned doctors.

I only stand for peaceful protests."It's sad day and I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now."It is pertinent here to mention a violent clash had erupted between hundreds of lawyers and doctors on Wednesday which left at least three people dead when the charged lawyers stormed into the PIC and broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby.Two FIRs (first information reports) were registered against over 250 lawyers who were involved in the attack.

