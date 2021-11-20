UrduPoint.com

Teams Formed For Training Of Sunflower Growers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The agriculture department constituted a number of teams for the training and guidance of sunflower growers in the district.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Saturday the objective of growers training and guidance was to increase oil seed crop so that import bill of oil could be reduced.

He said, "Sunflower seeds have 40-50 percent high quality oil which is beneficial for human consumption. This crop will not only meet our domestic food needs but also decrease our import bill of edible oil".

The teams of agriculture department would organize awareness session, seminarsand workshops at village level to impart training to growers so that they could startsunflower cultivation in-time and get maximum yield by using modern techniques, he added.

