LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Special teams have been constituted against power pilferers which will carry out checking round-the-clock.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha said this on Saturday, said sources here.

The sources said the operation against power theft would continue during Eid days as well and legal action would be taken against pilferers.