Teams formed to check lock-down violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Teams have been formed at every police division level to check violations by citizens in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed disclosed this while addressing the participants of a meeting here on Tuesday. He said that police arrested 548 persons and registered 233 cases on violation of Corona emergency.

The other day police registered 201 cases on violation of section 144.

He said the police arrested 32 persons on overcharging for senitizers and masks.He directed all divisional SPs to strictly implement the lock-down as preventive measure against spread of coronavirus. He advised the citizens notto come out of their houses without strong reason.

DIG Operation Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Investigation Dr Inaam Waheed, CTO Lahore and SSP Operations were also present.