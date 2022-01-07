Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers

Customs Collector Amjad-ur-Rehman Friday said that they have formed teams to conduct crackdown against smuggling while over 1000kg of various drugs were seized in the last two weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Customs Collector Amjad-ur-Rehman Friday said that they have formed teams to conduct crackdown against smuggling while over 1000kg of various drugs were seized in the last two weeks.

This he said while addressing a press conference here at Customs House wherein officials of various sections were also present including Customs Inspector Sohail Ali. Amjad-ur-Rehman, Collector Customs, disclosed that drugs including 524 kg of hashish, 281 kg of opium, ice 22 kg and 255 kg of heroin were seized and arrested four alleged accused involved in drug trafficking.

He said that the total value of drugs seized after December 19 is more than Rs 3.5 billion. He said the customs officials also confiscated five vehicles and arrested four accused.

He said a joint team seized 30 kg of heroin at the border.

Amjad-ur-Rehman said that the drugs were hidden under tankers, filters and floors of vehicles but the officials of the customs during a thorough search recovered the drugs.