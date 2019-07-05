Teams formed to monitor locusts' movement

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Agriculture, Wasif Khursheed has said that his department had formed teams to monitor locusts' movement in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and other divisions.

He arrived in Bahawalpur to hold meeting with officials concerned. He held meetings with Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Nayyar Iqbal and officials of Agriculture Department Bahawalpur.

He also visited agriculture field areas to inspect arrangement at standing crop of cotton to tackle locusts threat to crops.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that teams of Agriculture Department had been formed to monitor locust movement in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and other divisions. He said that airplanes of Federal Plant Protection Department would also be provided to Agriculture Department to control locusts movement.

