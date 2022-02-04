Teams formed to nab tax defaulting vehicles during road checking camping from Feb 7

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation department would launch the road checking campaign for tax recovery from tax defaulting vehicles from February 7.

The road checking campaign will continue from February 7 to February 18 by 10 teams, at 37 different places in Karachi.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & food Mukesh Kumar Chawla has called upon the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to pay their dues immediately so that they do not face any untoward situation.

He also directed the officers to be polite to the vehicle owners during the road checking campaign.

He also informed the owners of tax defaulting vehicles that they can visit the website of the Excise and Taxation department at www.excise.gos.pk to know the details of their taxes and also deposit the taxes online.