Open Menu

Teams Formed To Probe Killings Of Govt Officer, Cop In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Teams formed to probe killings of govt officer, cop in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ashfaq Noor on Thursday took notice of the killings of a Senior Planning Officer of Social Welfare Department and a cop in the provincial capital and formed special investigation teams to trace the culprits.

The CCPO visited the crime scene on Ishrat Cinema Road, Daudzai area here, where a police cop was shot dead and expressed sorrow over the assassination.

He said that special investigation teams have been formed under the supervision of Divisional SPs to trace the culprits of the two incidents and assured that the elements involved in the incidents would soon be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Secretary Social Welfare Aneela Mehfuz Durrani strongly condemned the killing of Senior Planning Officer and expressed grief and sorrow with the bereaved family.

She wrote a letter to the Social Welfare department and said it was a tragic incident, adding that all the appropriate forms have been contacted to trace the culprits.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Colombian Peso Family All

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

13 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

14 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

14 hours ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

14 hours ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

14 hours ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

14 hours ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan