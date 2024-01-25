Teams Formed To Probe Killings Of Govt Officer, Cop In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ashfaq Noor on Thursday took notice of the killings of a Senior Planning Officer of Social Welfare Department and a cop in the provincial capital and formed special investigation teams to trace the culprits.
The CCPO visited the crime scene on Ishrat Cinema Road, Daudzai area here, where a police cop was shot dead and expressed sorrow over the assassination.
He said that special investigation teams have been formed under the supervision of Divisional SPs to trace the culprits of the two incidents and assured that the elements involved in the incidents would soon be brought to justice.
Meanwhile, Secretary Social Welfare Aneela Mehfuz Durrani strongly condemned the killing of Senior Planning Officer and expressed grief and sorrow with the bereaved family.
She wrote a letter to the Social Welfare department and said it was a tragic incident, adding that all the appropriate forms have been contacted to trace the culprits.
