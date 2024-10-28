Open Menu

Teams Going Every House To Administer Anti-polio Drops To Children: AC

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said that every child under five years of age will be given anti-polio vaccine during the polio campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said that every child under five years of age will be given anti-polio vaccine during the polio campaign.

To achieve this goal, anti-polio teams are going from house to house administering anti-polio drops to children, she added.

"It is a Primary responsibility of all parents that whenever polio teams come to your home, cooperate in administering polio drops to your children to protect them from polio disease," she said.

She stated this while giving polio vaccinations to children along with DDHO Dr. Salman Akbar and polio team in Union Council Muhammad Pura.

AC Anum Babar said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, polio teams will knock on every house in every district of Sialkot. She said that even if polio teams do not reach the place during the campaign, people should call the number 9250011 of the District Polio Control Room and immediate remedial action will be taken.

