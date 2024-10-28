Teams Going Every House To Administer Anti-polio Drops To Children: AC
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said that every child under five years of age will be given anti-polio vaccine during the polio campaign
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said that every child under five years of age will be given anti-polio vaccine during the polio campaign.
To achieve this goal, anti-polio teams are going from house to house administering anti-polio drops to children, she added.
"It is a Primary responsibility of all parents that whenever polio teams come to your home, cooperate in administering polio drops to your children to protect them from polio disease," she said.
She stated this while giving polio vaccinations to children along with DDHO Dr. Salman Akbar and polio team in Union Council Muhammad Pura.
AC Anum Babar said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, polio teams will knock on every house in every district of Sialkot. She said that even if polio teams do not reach the place during the campaign, people should call the number 9250011 of the District Polio Control Room and immediate remedial action will be taken.
Recent Stories
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
EU envoy meets PA Speaker
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor
Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister ..2 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind19 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq19 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan19 minutes ago
-
EU envoy meets PA Speaker24 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand24 minutes ago
-
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno24 minutes ago
-
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor24 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World Middle East 202424 minutes ago
-
Dengue awareness rally held40 minutes ago
-
ATC sends 86 accused, including PTI MPAs, police personnel on judicial remand11 minutes ago
-
SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people11 minutes ago