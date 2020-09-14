UrduPoint.com
Teams In Action Against Child, Bonded Labour In Bahawalpur Division

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:25 PM

Teams in action against child, bonded labour in Bahawalpur Division

Teams have been formed to keep a vigil on child and bonded labour at brick kilns and factories

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Teams have been formed to keep a vigil on child and bonded labour at brick kilns and factories.

According to Divisional Director Labour Department Bahawalpur Muhammad Farooq, the teams will visit brick kilns, factories and shops to ensure implementation of labour laws in true letter and spirit.

He said the strict action was being taken against child and bonded labour and police cases were registered against culprits. He said that education was basic right of every child and no child would be deprived of this right.

