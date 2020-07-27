UrduPoint.com
Teams Of Administration Closes Down 19 Illegal Cattle Markets

Mon 27th July 2020

Teams of administration closes down 19 illegal cattle markets

Several teams of administration raided different localities of the provincial metropolis and closed down 19 illegal cattle markets here on Monday

Several teams of administration raided different localities of the provincial metropolis and closed down 19 illegal cattle markets here on Monday.

The crackdown was initiated on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, the teams also arrested 67 Nanbais for selling underweight roti and 19 persons for setting up illegal cattle markets.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Sara Rehman took action against those who roamed and sold cattles at various illegal markets on Ring Road and the inner city, while also inspecting the weight of bread in shops.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (Shah Alam) Dr. Ehtesham-ul-Haq inspected various bazaars on Charsadda Road.

AC (Cantt.) Muhammad Sohaib Butt inspected GT Road and Kohat Road, AC (Matani) Rizwana Dar inspected the weight of bread and cattle markets in different markets on Pishtakhara Road.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq Afridi inspected Baacha Khan Chowk, AAC Gulshan Ara visited various bazaars of the Cantt., AAC Habibullah visited different markets of Hayatabad, AAC Mina Zahir visited Phandu Road and Kohat Road while AAC Inayatullah Khan visited cattle markets in Shaheen Muslim Town.

AAC Shah Wazir and AAC Kashif Jan inspected Warsak Road and Dalazak Road respectively.

According to the district administration, legal action would be taken against the arrested persons and bakers.

