Teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments actively participating in flood relief operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments are actively participating in flood relief operations and extending full cooperation with divisional and district administrations.

He said this while presiding over the joint meeting of the Agriculture and Livestock departments at Agriculture House here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for fodder, vaccines and animal feed (wanda) for flood-affected livestock.

The minister said that 1,200 officers and staff of the Agriculture department were performing duties in flood-hit areas, while daily arrangements were being made to supply green fodder, wheat straw and silage for animals.

He further said that 3,178 officers and staff of the Livestock department were engaged in relief activities.

So far, 48,350 bags of animal feed had been distributed, vaccination of 87,258 animals had been completed and 29,485 livestock had been provided medical treatment.

The minister directed relevant officials to immediately hold negotiations with silage-producing companies to ensure abundant supply.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that 300 acres of government agricultural farms had been reserved for fodder production for flood-affected livestock, while 14 bulldozers of the Agriculture department had also been handed over to district administrations for relief and rescue operations.