- Home
- Pakistan
- Teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments actively participating in flood relief operations
Teams Of Agriculture And Livestock Departments Actively Participating In Flood Relief Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments are actively participating in flood relief operations and extending full cooperation with divisional and district administrations.
He said this while presiding over the joint meeting of the Agriculture and Livestock departments at Agriculture House here on Thursday.
The meeting reviewed the arrangements for fodder, vaccines and animal feed (wanda) for flood-affected livestock.
The minister said that 1,200 officers and staff of the Agriculture department were performing duties in flood-hit areas, while daily arrangements were being made to supply green fodder, wheat straw and silage for animals.
He further said that 3,178 officers and staff of the Livestock department were engaged in relief activities.
So far, 48,350 bags of animal feed had been distributed, vaccination of 87,258 animals had been completed and 29,485 livestock had been provided medical treatment.
The minister directed relevant officials to immediately hold negotiations with silage-producing companies to ensure abundant supply.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that 300 acres of government agricultural farms had been reserved for fodder production for flood-affected livestock, while 14 bulldozers of the Agriculture department had also been handed over to district administrations for relief and rescue operations.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 dead, 1,199 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Floods wreak havoc in Punjab, hundreds of villages submerged, crops destroyed2 minutes ago
-
Teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments actively participating in flood relief operations2 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden held for allegedly selling state land2 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House case2 minutes ago
-
Paharpur AC pays surprise visit to Agriculture Department office2 minutes ago
-
Cantt Police arrest man wanted for 2020 restaurant theft2 minutes ago
-
PPL strikes major oil and gas reserves in Potwar region2 minutes ago
-
HU holds seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)2 minutes ago
-
KP Minister Meena Khan distributes relief among flood victims of Buner2 minutes ago
-
PPL announces major oil & gas discovery from Dhok Sultan-03 in Potwar region2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government Appoints Focal Persons for Journalists' Protection12 minutes ago