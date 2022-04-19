Teams of DMCs Malir, East qualify for semi-final of KPTBCT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The cricket squads of District Municipal Corporation (DMCs) East and Malir have qualified for the semi-final of the Karachi Peace Tape Ball Cricket Tournament (KPTBCT) which is being played at Kokan Ground here.

Expressing his views about the event, Administrator East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that the event is now fast approaching towards its final round.

He said that the tournament has given a new style to the traditional Ramazan cricket. The citizens are happy with the cricket festival and we will continue to hold such events in future to keep the people happy, he said.