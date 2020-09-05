UrduPoint.com
Teamwork Vital To Achieve Desired Results: Durrani

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:52 PM

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) said on Saturday that teamwork was imperative for better working of the department and to achieve the desired results

During his visit to Radio Pakistan Lahore, he said that various initiatives were being taken to enhance the credibility of the information department as survey of performance report had been prepared.

The step helped in creating awareness among people about the working of the department, he added.

He said the monthly newsletter was being published for highlighting the working of the department while seminars were also being held and their contents were uploaded on youtube channel.

Akbar Durrani said that a number of steps were taken to strengthen the information department and even the work was not stopped during COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary said, "We need to utilize the staff efficiently and in this regard, job description of employees should be clear as it helps to achieve targets." He further said that more steps would be taken for further bringing improvement in the information department.

He said that social media like facebook, instagram, youtube etc were being effectively used and wrong stuff was being busted.

Rules had been elaborated for print and electronic media, he added.

Speaking about Radio, he said that measures were being taken to upgrade it, adding that all out efforts would be made to revive its credibility as was in 60's and 70's.

Proper audit, besides training of officers was also necessary, he added.

The Secretary said that one hour should be given for creating awareness on 5th war generation which was highly important, adding that positive approach should be promoted among people through different radio programmes for betterment of the country.

He said that it was the responsibility of all departments to produce best human resources for smooth working in various sectors.

Deputy Controller Programme Anila Saleem, Programme Manager HafizNazir Imam and Senior Producer Syed Majid were also present.

