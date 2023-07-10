Tearless onions to hit supermarket shelves in Aussie states

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:Australia's supermarket giant Woolworths announced on Monday that the country's first batch of tearless onions would be up for sale at stores across New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory from Wednesday until September.

"The unique onion variety is exactly as the name implies, an onion that's less likely to make you cry when you cut it," Woolworths said in a statement.

According to the statement, the tearless variety contains fewer natural chemicals and enzymes, also known as volatile compounds, that can cause tears and irritation.

In addition, these compounds continue to reduce after they are harvested, compared to regular onions where these compounds increase over time, which means that they become more tearless over time.