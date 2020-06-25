UrduPoint.com
TEC Upper Chitral Approved 23 Schemes Under CDLD Program

Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

TEC Upper Chitral approved 23 schemes under CDLD program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting of Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) Upper Chitral for Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) program chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Irfan Uddin on Thursday discussed evaluation and estimation of various developmental schemes.

The meeting considered 26 schemes and approved 23 while three schemes were resend to concerned department for further consideration.

Participants directed technical experts to reevaluate the remaining schemes and prepare a proper feasibility for their approval.

The meeting also directed concerned officers and engineers to complete approved schemes within stipulated time and said that no compromise would be made on quality of work, policy and design.

Additional Deputy Commissioners of Morko, Torko, Executive Engineer communication and Works Upper Chitral and officials of concerned departments also attended the meeting.

