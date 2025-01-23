Tech based business platforms join hands for youth empowerment by developing enterprise, livelihood

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 08:51 PM
Krafters, a tech based platform engaged in business establishment and development services for home based workers has joined hands with IDEA, to collaborate towards empowering youth through development of enterprise and livelihood
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Krafters, a tech based platform engaged in business establishment and development services for home based workers has joined hands with IDEA, to collaborate towards empowering youth through development of enterprise and livelihood.
The agreement reached between the two organizations here Thursday by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Syed Zahid Ali Shah, CEO Kraftes and Ismail Mohammad, Project Manager TREE project of IDEA, an organization that has been working in the development sector for last many years and which encourages development and acceleration of new ideas.
“Through this partnership, Krafters and IDEA will embark on a journey towards sustainable entrepreneurship and youth development under the HUB app-based initiative,” said Syed Zahid Ali Shah. He added that Krafters, which boasts a network of over 9,000 home based workers, has also developed a digital App to guide individuals towards business establishment and business development through skill development, capacity building, startups, and market linkages.
Under the partnership, the beneficiaries of IDEA TREE project will be engaged initially, setting the foundation for sustainable development in diverse sectors, including financial inclusion, digital marketing and entrepreneurship.
Key highlights of the training include onboarding of skilled youth onto Hub portal, offering guidance on business registration, financial inclusion, value chains, and market linkages.
Specialized training sessions will be arranged for the first batch of 50 youth, focusing on enterprise development, product innovation, and marketing strategies.
“This partnership marks a significant step towards building resilient businesses and creating brighter futures for youth by offering opportunities and driving transformation,” Zahid Ali Shah emphasized.
It is noteworthy that Krafters has recently extended its outreach to the highly marginalized transgender community by offering training in skill development and digital marketing.
This step toward financial inclusion aims to provide equal opportunities for transgender individuals, enabling them to learn valuable skills such as embroidery, stitching, beautician training, and cooking.
Additionally, transgender trainees will be equipped with e-commerce skills to continue and expand their businesses as home-based workers. The app based initiative of Krafters is a step towards the 5e framework of the government of Pakistan towards empowerment, e-governance and equity.
