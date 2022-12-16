UrduPoint.com

Tech In Judicial System To Ensure Speedy Justice: PHC Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Tech in judicial system to ensure speedy justice: PHC judge

Peshawar High Court Judge Rooh ul Amin, on Friday said the use of technology in the judicial system would help provide speedy justice to people.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Peshawar High Court Judge Rooh ul Amin, on Friday said the use of technology in the judicial system would help provide speedy justice to people.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the inauguration of the Digital Copy Branch, Institute Branch and Women Facilitation Desk at Charsadda Judicial Complex.

District and Sessions Judge Saira Banu and other judges, District Bar President Mujeeb Khan Advocate and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rehman were also present.

Former general secretary of the Bar Association Saifullah Khan Cheena submitted a petition to the institute branch, which was received by Justice Roohul Amin himself, who formally inaugurated the branch.

Addressing the ceremony, Rooh ul Amin said that digitization in the judicial system was the need of the hour; "building the judicial system on modern lines will not only speed up the judicial system, but also make it affordable".

He said it was an honour for him to inaugurate the digitization system in the judicial system Charsadda at the district level, which was the first of its kind in the province.

Appreciating the establishment of a specific desk for females, he said that it would make it easier for women to follow up their cases and get all kinds of information without any inconvenience.

He further said that despite the limited resources, the judiciary of the province took lead in bringing innovation in the judicial system, back in 2016, where along with the computerization of records, mobile courts and speedy trials were also started.

He said that the system helped resolve the issue of pending cases besides providing speedy justice to people.

He said that more reforms were being made in the judicial system to bring more innovation and provide convenience to the citizens.

