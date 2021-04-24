UrduPoint.com
Tech Institutes To Be Established Around New SEZs: Asim Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 03:53 PM

Clusters of Tech Institutes would be established around the new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being constructed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday

The new clusters would help creating numerous new jobs. "Preparting youth for jobs in CPEC projects is our top priority under comprehensive plan," Bajwa said in his tweet.

"Gwadar Technical Institute to cater for new industry in free zone is coming up fast," he added.

