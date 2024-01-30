- Home
Tech-savvy Workforce Essential For Country's Standing In Rapidly Evolving Global Economy: Mushaal
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that the active involvement of youth in innovation, investment and the overall economy was crucial for driving progress of the country.
She was addressing Future-Fest 2024, an innovation Expo in Lahore. The SAPM was accompanied by Focal Person to SAPM Sabien Hussein Mullick and Advisor to SAPM on Communication Waqas Banorie, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
At the Expo, a mix of entrepreneurs and exhibitors displayed a wide variety of innovative ideas spanning different industries and services.
Mushaal Hussein Mullick was apprised about Future-Fest achievements of $200 million direct investment which resulted in 30, 000 direct jobs and the organization of innovation road show. She said that Future-Fest had achieved commendable milestones. She noted that Future-Fest's efforts to secure over $200 million in direct investment would be a boost in developing cutting-edge technologies, startups and projects across various industries in the country. She appreciated the innovation road show organized by Future-Fest which brought together entrepreneurs, cutting-edge startups, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts from 40 cities and 80 universities.
Mushaal Hussein Mullick was also apprised about His Royal Highness, Prince Fahad bin Mansour's extraordinary contribution to the technological landscape of Pakistan.
She said that the Prince’s announcement of investment of $100 million for the establishment of a tech house marked a significant milestone in the promotion of innovation and economic development in our country.
The Special Assistant said that the role of youth in technological innovation and overall economic progress could not be overstated. She underscored the role of Innovative technology in propelling the progress of nation. She said that a tech-savvy workforce was essential for the country's position in the rapidly evolving global economy. She praised the Future-Fest for recognizing and harnessing the potential of the younger generation.
She lauded Future-Fest's commitment to providing free online IT training to one million youth. She said that the initiative would not only empower the youth with valuable skills but would also contribute significantly to the overall technological advancement of the country.
Mushaal Hussein Mullick visited different stalls, conversed with the innovators and entrepreneurs, and witnessed the innovative ideas and technological products showcased in the Expo. She also extended her appreciation to Future-Fest for organizing the Expo which inspired creativity, promoted collaboration and was a beckon towards a brighter, more innovative future of the country.
