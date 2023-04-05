Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tech Valley Pakistan To Provide $500,000 Scholarships To Balochsitan Youth

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Tech Valley Pakistan to provide $500,000 scholarships to Balochsitan youth

Tech Valley Pakistan will provide scholarships worth $500,000 to the unemployed youth of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Tech Valley Pakistan will provide scholarships worth $500,000 to the unemployed youth of Balochistan.

In this connection, a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Balochistan and Tech Valley Pakistan was held at Chief Secretary Balochistan Office.

Representatives of Tech Tele Pakistan and Secretary Higher Education, Secretary IT, and Secretary Labor signed the MoU while Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili was also present, among others.

"Tech Valley Pakistan will give scholarships worth 500,000 dollars to 1000 youths of Balochistan," Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and a representative of Tech Valley Pakistan told the media during their joint press briefing.

They said that training will be provided to the selected youth in collaboration with Google. The youth will be assigned a Google Career Certificate after completion of the training"After completing the training, employment opportunities will also be provided to the trained youth," they assured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Google Education Media Government Employment

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian ..

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian religious leaders

6 minutes ago
 Pak-China marine cooperation must to eradicate by- ..

Pak-China marine cooperation must to eradicate by-catch, raise income

57 seconds ago
 Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister M ..

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Mehr Elahi assumes charge ..

19 minutes ago
 SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murd ..

SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murder of Arshad Sharif

19 minutes ago
 China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to ..

China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to 'Ratchet Up Tensions' - Blink ..

23 minutes ago
 Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a ..

Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a fumigation schedule to deal wi ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.