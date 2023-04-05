Tech Valley Pakistan to provide $500,000 scholarships to Balochsitan youth

Tech Valley Pakistan will provide scholarships worth $500,000 to the unemployed youth of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Tech Valley Pakistan will provide scholarships worth $500,000 to the unemployed youth of Balochistan.

In this connection, a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Balochistan and Tech Valley Pakistan was held at Chief Secretary Balochistan Office.

Representatives of Tech Tele Pakistan and Secretary Higher Education, Secretary IT, and Secretary Labor signed the MoU while Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili was also present, among others.

"Tech Valley Pakistan will give scholarships worth 500,000 dollars to 1000 youths of Balochistan," Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and a representative of Tech Valley Pakistan told the media during their joint press briefing.

They said that training will be provided to the selected youth in collaboration with Google. The youth will be assigned a Google Career Certificate after completion of the training"After completing the training, employment opportunities will also be provided to the trained youth," they assured.