Techknowledge offers free teachers training to two FDE model colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Technoknowledge is offering free teachers' training with the support of Federal Directorate of education for Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) and Islamabad College for Boys.

According to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday, Technoknowledge is an Ed-Tech initiative working on coding & developing tools & technologies based Computer Science Curriculum for Early years (Grade 1- Grade8). It aims at envisioning children of Pakistan to be "creators of technology".

The initiative will empower the children with future skills such as analytical thinking, problem solving, algorithm designing and computer programming.

Technoknowledge has designed Pilot Curriculum of "Early Age Programming" (A project of KP Government to inculcate Coding in the existing curriculum of public schools). Across Pakistan, 7000 children have been trained in this curriculum in various school system since March 2021.

Technoknowledge is now also working as team lead to develop Computer Science Curriculum framework around Coding for Single National Curriculum.

While implementing this Early Years Computer Science Curriculum, Teachers are one of the major stakeholders to be trained on these coding and developing technologies and help educational institutes in capacity building.

In order to manifest the vision, Technoknowledge is offering free teachers' training with the support of Federal Directorate of Education for 2 model colleges of Islamabad, Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) and Islamabad College for Boys.

This training is of 40 hours (20th December 2021- 31st December 2021) on various internationally recognized tools and technologies and will help them to incorporate these technologies in the existing curriculum. Teachers will be able to do computational thinking, design various algorithms and code various applications by using different tools.

They will also be trained to transfer this knowledge and vision to empower young students. This program will be rolled out for 1400 students of the above mentioned schools as a pilot project for session January 2022 till August 2022.