UrduPoint.com

Techknowledge Offers Free Teachers Training To Two FDE Model Colleges

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 05:30 PM

Techknowledge offers free teachers training to two FDE model colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Technoknowledge is offering free teachers' training with the support of Federal Directorate of education for Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) and Islamabad College for Boys.

According to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday, Technoknowledge is an Ed-Tech initiative working on coding & developing tools & technologies based Computer Science Curriculum for Early years (Grade 1- Grade8). It aims at envisioning children of Pakistan to be "creators of technology".

The initiative will empower the children with future skills such as analytical thinking, problem solving, algorithm designing and computer programming.

Technoknowledge has designed Pilot Curriculum of "Early Age Programming" (A project of KP Government to inculcate Coding in the existing curriculum of public schools). Across Pakistan, 7000 children have been trained in this curriculum in various school system since March 2021.

Technoknowledge is now also working as team lead to develop Computer Science Curriculum framework around Coding for Single National Curriculum.

While implementing this Early Years Computer Science Curriculum, Teachers are one of the major stakeholders to be trained on these coding and developing technologies and help educational institutes in capacity building.

In order to manifest the vision, Technoknowledge is offering free teachers' training with the support of Federal Directorate of Education for 2 model colleges of Islamabad, Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) and Islamabad College for Boys.

This training is of 40 hours (20th December 2021- 31st December 2021) on various internationally recognized tools and technologies and will help them to incorporate these technologies in the existing curriculum. Teachers will be able to do computational thinking, design various algorithms and code various applications by using different tools.

They will also be trained to transfer this knowledge and vision to empower young students. This program will be rolled out for 1400 students of the above mentioned schools as a pilot project for session January 2022 till August 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Young Lead January March August December Government

Recent Stories

Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about ..

Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about SBP’s autonomy

3 minutes ago
 FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related ..

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related to IMF

19 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security plan for new year night

Police finalizes security plan for new year night

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknow ..

Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknowledgement of PM's TBTTP vision ..

20 minutes ago
 S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released ..

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.