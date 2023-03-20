UrduPoint.com

Techlift Boot Camp Launched To Train IT Graduates: IT Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Techlift Boot camp launched to train IT graduates: IT minister

Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday said the ministry had launched Techlift Boot camp to impart world class trainings to around 4,000 IT graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday said the ministry had launched Techlift Boot camp to impart world class trainings to around 4,000 IT graduates.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of Boot Camp, he said that the training of the IT graduates was being offered by the Pakistan Software Export board, Pakistan Software House Association and 21 leading tech companies.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan's population boasted an enormous potential for young people, with more than two-thirds of the population under 30 years of age. "This demographic presents a unique opportunity for growth and development if we can harness their talents and channel them in the right direction." In pursuit of our objective to increase IT exports, he said the ministry had collaborated with both public and private sector stakeholders to set a goal of 100 percent growth in the coming years. "Achieving this target requires skilled youth trained in the latest technology trends to meet the demands of the market," he added.

He said the industry-driven boot camp programme, funded by the government, was specifically designed to provide the latest technology training to the youth, making them competitive in the job market with an impressive 80 percent employability rate.

The minister said the boot camp programme had a target to train and recruit 4000 eligible graduates for software industry roles. The programme's international quality curriculum, designed by IT companies, would ensure that trainees were prepared for successful careers in tech.

"The program was started on May, 2022 and about 1800 IT Graduates successfully completed their Training session and awarded certificates on this occasion while the remaining 2200 Graduates will complete their training by June, 2023", he noted.

Haque said that this innovative programme aimed to accelerate the growth of Pakistan's IT sector and keep pace with the rapid technological advancements worldwide.

He said the curriculum was tailored to meet the needs of the industry and designed by IT companies, focusing on emerging technologies to provide trainees with hands-on experience based on real-world scenarios and market needs.

He said the success of Pakistan's economy was intricately tied to the growth of the tech industry, and "I firmly believe that these graduates will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth in the country."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Job Young May June Market Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with heads of Dubai Gove ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with heads of Dubai Government entities to explore new ..

5 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Says Washington's Drills With Seoul ..

US Envoy to UN Says Washington's Drills With Seoul Not Cause of Pyongyang Missil ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Also Faces Set of Human Rights Cha ..

Blinken Says US Also Faces Set of Human Rights Challenges

2 minutes ago
 Xi May Use Russia Visit to Reiterate Calls for Pea ..

Xi May Use Russia Visit to Reiterate Calls for Peace in Ukraine - Blinken

2 minutes ago
 Apex Committee's decisions start implementing in B ..

Apex Committee's decisions start implementing in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Imran Khan's d ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Imran Khan's disqualification case till tomo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.