Technical Advisory Group on polio eradication meets

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Polio Eradication convened its session on Tuesday to address challenges in fight against this disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Polio Eradication convened its session on Tuesday to address challenges in fight against this disease.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from Federal and provincial governments, partners, and donor organizations.

The meeting was held at a pivotal time for Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts, as the country intensifies its drive to overcome the remaining challenges in its fight against polio.

Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health, welcomed the participants, emphasizing the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio.

He reiterated the dedication of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who has declared polio eradication a national priority and consistently supports initiatives to strengthen routine immunization and tackle immunity gaps in high-risk areas.

“We are resolute in our mission to rid Pakistan of polio once and for all. Despite challenges such as vaccine hesitancy, access issues, and operational hurdles, our efforts are guided by a clear vision to protect every child in every corner of the country,” said Dr. Bharath.

“The federal and provincial governments, alongside our partners, are working tirelessly to address gaps in immunization, nutrition, and hygiene."

He said, "With strengthened cross-border collaboration with Afghanistan, enhanced environmental surveillance, and increased resources, we are optimistic about interrupting virus transmission in 2025.”

He said that the Government of Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to this cause.

Dr. Bharath expressed confidence in the continued support of global partners and donors.