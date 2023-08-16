Open Menu

Technical Bid For Construction Of 30 MW Ghuwari HPP Opens

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 09:06 PM

The technical bid for the construction of 30 MW Ghuwari HPP was opened on Wednesday by the bid opening committee comprising representatives from P&DD Finance and CMIT Gilgit-Baltistan

Chief Secretary GB, Muhiudeen Wani said,"This marks a big day for the people of GB. With the support of all stakeholders, full-throttle project activities will be started shortly", said an official statement.

He added completion of this project will not only cater to the electricity demands of Ghanche District but will also end power crisis in Skardu as well.

CS GB said, "I have directed the Water and Power Department GB to assign top priority to all electricity generation projects and to assign top priority to the projects being executed in Baltistan.

He said the construction of the 30 MW Ghuwari Hydro Power Project had been a pressing demand of the people of Baltistan, and today, one milestone has been achieved.

