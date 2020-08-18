Technical committee sent to sort out problem in Shiekh Muhammadi Grid Station

Spokesman Ministry of Power Division has said that there is some technical issue at 500 kV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesman Ministry of Power Division has said that there is some technical issue at 500 kV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station Peshawar.

On the directives of Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan, a technical committee comprising Chief Engineers has been sent to Peshawar to sort out the issue, said a tweet.