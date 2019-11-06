Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Extreme Commerce ink MoU

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Extreme Commerce, an e-Commerce organisation agreed to extend 'virtual assistant training' to the selected TEVTA students for enabling them to carry out independent online trade through international digital platforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ):Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Extreme Commerce, an e-Commerce organisation agreed to extend 'virtual assistant training' to the selected TEVTA students for enabling them to carry out independent online trade through international digital platforms.

An MoU to the effect was signed by Chairperson TEVTA, Ali Salman Siddique and CEO of 'Extreme Commerce' Kashif Ali Sheikh, here Tuesday, which was attended by the senior representatives of both organizations including the TEVTA COO, Akhtar Abbas Bharwana.

According to agreement, the Extreme Commerce will assist TEVTA in training, curriculum development and provide Technical Assistance to TEVTA for enabling its students to carry out independent trade through International Giants such as Amazon, Wallmart and e-Bay etc.

TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique while addressing the ceremony said that Pakistan was fourth in the World in the field of Free Lancing. Under the MoU, the TEVTA will empower its students enabling them to engage in independent trade through digital platforms thus playing their role towards the economy of the country through earning foreign exchange besides earning a respectable livelihood for themselves.

This initiative is in conformity with the TEVTA vision which aims at introducing demand driven courses, quality training and job placement as well as entrepreneurial initiatives, Ali Salman continued.

CEO Extreme Commerce, Kashif Sheikh said the TEVTA students trained under this program would have the capacity to earn 300 dollars per month and beyond after completion of their training. He said that this industry had great potential as only Amazon's annual revenue for the year 2018 was US$ 232.887 billion. The training would enable TEVTA students with endless opportunities to earn by carrying out independent trade through International Digital Platforms, he said.

In the end, Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique thanked Extreme Commerce for coming forward to provide training to the select TEVTA Students aimed at enabling them to be the bread winners for their families and earn valuable foreign exchange for their country.