Technical education can help bring betterment in society: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has said that technical education and training to students can bring betterment in society.

He was addressing the participants of a painting competition, held for students of different colleges and universities under the auspices of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Jillani Park on Wednesday.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said that students exhibited great skills, and made the ongoing Spring Festival colourful through their paintings.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid said that students, through their paintings, highlighted country's culture and traditions in an efficient manner.

PHA Director General Muzaffar Khan said, "Students are our asset and the country can be put on the road to progress through refining their skills."Later, cash prizes and shields were distributed among the winners.