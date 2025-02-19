Open Menu

Technical Education Cornerstone For National Development: Fawad Hashim

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for South Punjab, Fawad Hashim Rabbani, emphasized that scientific and technical education was the foundation of the country's development.

During his visit to Multan University of Science and Technology here on Wednesday, he stated that equipping the youth with scientific knowledge was essential for ensuring a bright future for Pakistan.

He underscored that standardized education played a crucial role in transforming an impoverished economy into a prosperous one. The ACS stressed the urgent need to promote research and development within educational institutions to foster innovation and economic growth.

He also urged the university to bridge the gap between academia and industry by integrating modern education into industrial practices, enhancing productivity and innovation.

Furthermore, Fawad Hashim Rabbani highlighted the significant role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in shaping various fields in the near future.

He encouraged students and institutions to embrace technological advancements to remain competitive in the evolving global landscape.

