'Technical education ensures provision of reasonable employment'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal said on Sunday that technical education ensured the provision of reasonable employment.

He expressed these views after distributing certificates at the "Skills Employment Fair" held in honor of the students who successfully completed various skills courses from the Government Vocational Training Institute, Small Industrial Area, Sialkot.

Addressing the participants, Farooq Akmal said the services of Govt Vocational Training Institute in this regard were commendable as it imparts skills to millions of young people every year through innovative short-term technical courses that meet the demand for skilled workers in local industries.

Working abroad, they were strengthening the country's economy by earning billions of Dollars in foreign exchange, he added.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sialkot Farooq Akmal inaugurated the Skill Employment Fair and inspected the stalls set up by the students with their handicraft products.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning Sialkot Farooq Saddiq, Chairman District Zakat Committee Khawaja Arif, President District board of Management Malik Naseer Ahmed, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sialkot Dr. Maryam Noman Butt, National Award winning of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Champion AshfaqNazar, Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid, DEO Emergency Naveed Iqbal, PrincipalMuhammad Naeem Sohail amd Imran Mushtaq were also present on the occasion.