Technical education essential for youth to get objectives of CPEC: Nasir Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Precision System Training Center (PSTC) Quetta's Principal Abdul Nasir Baloch said PSTC was providing technical education to students of across country including Balochistan because technical knowledge essential in view of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said maximum opportunities were being provided to students in professional technical training fields under Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan (National Youth Development Programme).

He said in this regard, admission was being continued for programmable logic Controller (PLC), Machinist (CNC) and Solar and UPS Assembly under Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme at PSTC Campus Mian Ghundi Mastung Road Quetta which was last date January 24, 2020.

He said purpose of technical professional training with free of cost was to enhance skills and capabilities of youth to make them able to initiate own business and get jobs industrial fields.

Nasir Baloch said students should take admission in these technical training course of six month at PSTC because various technical training course would be provided to students under PM Hunarmand Jawan Pakistan.

He urged parents and intellectuals to send their children to PSTC campus for taking admission in technical courses in order to take advantages of Prime Minister Kamayab Jawan so that they would be able to acquire jobs in industrial fields and other sectors across country and Balochistan.

He said Prime Minister Kamayab Jawan programme was started across country including Balochistan to bring youth towards technical fields in order to uplift skills of them in view of taking opportunities of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in future.

Baloch further said CPEC was mega project for the country including Balochistan which would link state and Balochistan with world after completion of it and we should take measures to provide professional technical training to our youth for enhancing skills of their regarding CPEC.

Nasir Baloch said quality education was also important for development of country and Balochistan and backwardness of province could be removed through better knowledge and technical education, saying those countries had focused education those were considered in development states. Precision Systems Training Center (PSTC) is providing quality education with technical to students across country including Balochistan and PSTC is only technical educational institution in Balochistan, he said.

He said role of teachers, professors, stakeholders and media personnel was important but they should play their key role for enhancing creating of environment of educational, so that more students would come towards for getting knowledge.