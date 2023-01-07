Technical education imperative for youth: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam

UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday said that besides traditional education, we have to give technical education to our youth

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday said that besides traditional education, we have to give technical education to our youth.

He expressed these views during his visit to Pak Austria Fakhushule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology and the University of Haripur.

Earlier, Rector of Pak Austria University Khanpur Dr. Muhammad Mujahid and Vice Chancellor of Haripur University Dr. Shafiqur Rehman gave a detailed briefing to the Governor about their respective universities.

The Governor further said that there was a huge difference between the education system of our country and the education of the modern era and if we want to excel in the world, then we have to educate our youth according to the need of the modern world.

He also acknowledged the services of Pak-Austria University, Haripur University and other universities in the province.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that he was determined to resolve all of the issues faced by the universities and especially the Pak-Austria University and Haripur University to provide a congenial environment to the faculty members and students.

Later, the Governor also visited various labs and classrooms of the University

