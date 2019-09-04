UrduPoint.com
Technical Education Imperative To Promote Education: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Technical education imperative to promote education: Minister

FAISALABAD, Sept 03 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Tuesday visited Government College of Technology, Kamalia and reviewed facilities for promotion of vocational education.

She said that promotion of vocational education was imperative for national development and stressed the need for motivating the youth to this side.

She said, "Government was taking measures for promotion of vocational education in the province so that our youth could play positive role in national development." Later, she planted a sapling at courtyard of the college under green and clean programme.

College Principal and teachers were present on the occasion.

