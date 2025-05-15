Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Member of the Balochistan Assembly, Kalsoom Niaz Baloch on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for imparting technical education to the youth in the province, stating that skill-oriented education is vital for enhancing the province's workforce and addressing the unemployment.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the NUST Balochistan Campus, Quetta organized by WORDS Pakistan, funded by PPAF in collaboration of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, MPA Baloch said that Balochistan, the largest province by area and rich in mineral resources, can contribute significantly to Pakistan’s development if its youth are equipped with technical skills.

Projects such as CPEC, Gwadar Port, and Reko Diq hold the potential to transform the region, but only if the province's young population is prepared to take advantage of these opportunities, she noted.

“The youth of Balochistan possess immense passion and talent despite the many challenges they face,” Baloch remarked. “It is imperative to bridge the gap between the state and the youth by investing in quality technical education.” She also stressed the importance of reforming the province’s education system and called for the widespread implementation of vocational training programs.

Highlighting recent developments, Baloch mentioned the establishment of a public library and a technical training center in Jaffarabad, which she said would play a vital role in providing educational and economic opportunities for the region’s residents.

Director and Dean of NUST Balochistan Campus, Dr. Mughees Aslam said that NUST is committed to social responsibility and strives to align Balochistan’s education system with national standards.

He said that the inauguration of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Center and the Digital Library in Jaffarabad marks a transformative step toward empowering our youth and strengthening community infrastructure in one of the most underserved regions of Pakistan.

This initiative is a shining example of how development partnerships can be turned into impactful, community-centered solutions, Dr.

Mughees Aslam added. "It is the beginning of new possibilities for joint research, student mentorship, public-private collaboration, and community-based innovation," he added.

Specialist Social Services PPAF, Muhammad Siraj-ul-Haq Ghori added that PPAF has long been working across all provinces to enhance skill development.

He underscored the organization’s commitment to promoting skilled-based and modern education for the sustainable development in Balochistan.

Dr. Abdul Rehman Khan Provincial Lead PPAF emphasized that Pakistan's large youth population is its biggest asset, and equipping them with practical skills is essential for economic growth and eradicating unemployment.

Talking to the participants of the ceremony, Dr. Abdul Rehman Khan said that PPAF is working with local partners to promote inclusive development from interest-free loans and livelihood support to education, health, and infrastructure.

In Jaffarabad and other districts, we continue to reach out to communities that are often left behind, with a focus on empowering women, youth, and persons with disabilities. Dr Abdul Rehman said “This initiative reflects PPAF’s core belief: that development must be locally owned, gender-inclusive, and future-focused.”

CEO WORDS Pakistan, Dr Muhammad Hayat Jamali said that the project, supported by PPAF is a milestone for youth development, digital inclusion, and local entrepreneurship in one of Balochistan’s most underserved regions. He further said that the new library and TVET center in Jaffarabad would be equipped with modern facilities and would offer students training in various trades, along with matching grants to help them start their own businesses.

Jamali said that the modern TVET Center will provide youth, especially women, with certified training in high-demand fields such as information technology, e-commerce, smart agriculture, fashion design, and beauty and wellness.

Earlier in the event, female students from various fields shared their success stories, highlighting how education and skills training had transformed their lives.