Technical Education starts at FGEI institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Technical Education classes have been started in Federal Government (FG) Public school No.2 Boys Tariqabad Rawalpindi, administered by Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cantts Garrison Directorate Rawalpindi.

FG Public School No. 2 Boys Chaklala Rawalpindi is re-introducing technical education after 10 years which was recommended by a committee comprised of educational experts by the Director General.

The committee consisted of Principal Irshad Khan, Principal Afzal Tahir, Educationists and Former Technical Instructors Vice Principal Masaud ul Hasan Qazi, Vice Principal Retired Fazal Rahman and Vice Principal Muhammad Yaqub Malik.

These experts recommended re-establishment of technical institutions in FGEIs. In the first phase, technical classes would be introduced in FG Public School No. 2 Boys Tariqabad Rawalpindi while in the second phase technical classes would be started in FG Public School No. 3 Boys Chaklala Rawalpindi.

In this regard, classes of electrical work, woodwork, metalwork and computer hardware have been started in accordance with the curriculum of the Federal Board, which would be taken by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad SSC examination.

Technical workshops have been upgraded and made functional in this regard. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Director General Federal Government Educational Institutions cantt Garrison Directorate Maj.

Gen. Muhammed Asghar said technology is important and technical education has fundamental importance in modern times.

Industries also need a lot of young people with technical skills. In this regard, educational institutions administered by the FGEI Directorate have played a central role in the delivery of technical education.

The Directorate is active in providing the required quality education and expertise. "Our educational institutions should improve education as well as training and research," he said.

He said with modern technology, the goals could be achieved soon but also can be accelerated as without technology there is a problem of rapid development and goals, training in educational institutions.

He said there is a need for the preparation of Human Resources for the time being. He added that the educational institutions should take important steps to provide the required quality training so that the students do not get beaten up for employment after the acquisition of education and should be able to do so immediately.

Getting jobs accordingly is also our top priority in this regard. On this occasion FGEIs Deputy Director of Chaklala Region Col Saadat Ullah, Lt. Col. AGHA Javed Akbar khan, Principal Muhammad Afzal Tahir, principal Irshad Khan, including teachers, students and others were present.